SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse City Hall is explaining why Police Chief Kenton Buckner was absent from Thursday’s event releasing officer body camera footage of an incident involving an 8-year-old boy.

A spokesperson for Mayor Ben Walsh confirms Buckner was in Olympia, Washington.

Five weeks ago, Buckner confirmed he had been named as one of three finalists for the police chief job in Olympia. The status of that job search or why Buckner was there this week aren’t known.

In Buckner’s absence, First Deputy Chief Joe Cecile answered questions alongside Mayor Walsh. Sgt. Mark Rusin also participated.

Buckner was part of a Syracuse Police briefing last weekend regarding a deadly shooting in Armory Square.

Buckner was selected as police chief by Mayor Walsh in 2018 after a nationwide search to replace Frank Fowler, which included Deputy Chief Cecile as a finalist.