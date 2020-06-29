Syracuse City Hall lit up for Pride Month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse is lighting up every color of the rainbow. 

City Hall is standing with the LGBTQ community for Pride Month. The movement celebrates authenticity, sexual diversity, and inclusivity. Pride Month ends on June 30.

