Syracuse City Hall to host blood drive on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Syracuse City Hall will be hosting a blood drive in connection with the American Red Cross.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, those looking to donate blood can head to the Syracuse City Hall Commons Atrium, located at 201 E. Washington Street.

To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and search “syrcityhall.”