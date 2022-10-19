SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse City Common Council discussed a proposal for a shuttle that would bring employees from the Washington Street Parking Garage to One Park Place.

Chief Operating Officer for the City of Syracuse, Corey Driscoll Dunham, says employees came to her with interest in a shuttle. Right now, they’re in the process of moving these employees from City Hall Commons to One Park Place. One Park Place adds a few extra minutes to their walking commute. “We have been approached by employees within the city to get a shuttle to bring them the six blocks from city hall down to where the Washington Street Garage is, you know almost near West Street.”

She says having this benefit will help them keep the staff they have and would cost $100,000.00 in total.

“We have heard concerns from employees that in the winter time that it is a treacherous, icy, snowy, walk so this is really an investment in our workforce and again, given that we’re competing with places like Upstate and SU we want to create an inclusive and an accessible workplace for our employees and attract people to come and work for the city and for those who work for the city to stay.”

Syracuse Common Councilor-At-Large, Michael Greene, says more could be done with that amount of money.

“Depending on how many people use it about $1,000-$2,000 per employee so when you take into account how much money that is, compared to paying our employees, it seems like there are better ways to use tax payer dollars to incentivize our employees to work here.”

He offered some other options. “A subsidy of public transit, it could be a subsidy for them to pay for parking that’s closer if they need to so I think there are other ways and benefits that are better than providing a private shuttle.”

The Common Council is expected to talk about the proposal at their meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday.