Syracuse city libraries expanding hours, no appointments necessary

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those in Onondaga County can hit the books again at the local, public libraries. In Syracuse, the Downtown Central Library and all city branch libraries are expanding hours.

Doors will reopen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. And appointments are no longer required.

Check with your local library for hours and to see what COVID-19 precautions are in place.

