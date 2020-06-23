SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs says Syracuse city playgrounds are open, as are water features in city parks. Syracuse city pools remain closed, however.
The following parks with water features are now open:
- Burnet Park Mister
- Comfort Tyler Park
- Frazer School Spray Feature
- McKinley Park Spray Area
- Thornden Park Spray Circle
- Union Park Spray Area
The department says in the coming weeks, the following water features will be open:
- Lewis Park
- Lower Onondaga (self-activated)
- Schiller Park Mushroom
- Skiddy Park
- Washington Square Park
- Wilson Park
The blue circles represent the playgrounds and water features that are open. The red circles represent the water features that will be opening soon.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse city playgrounds, outdoor spray features now open
- Upstate looking for 600 families for COVID-19 study
- Police video reportedly shows different side to Columbus protester viral video
- ‘I wanted to show whoever it was, you’re not going to take away my smile,’ Bubba Wallace said
- Tennessee community says damage from ‘Islam attack’ ad cannot be undone
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App