Syracuse city playgrounds, outdoor spray features now open

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
City of Syracuse Street_-1529880574727010898

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs says Syracuse city playgrounds are open, as are water features in city parks. Syracuse city pools remain closed, however.

The following parks with water features are now open:

  • Burnet Park Mister
  • Comfort Tyler Park
  • Frazer School Spray Feature
  • McKinley Park Spray Area
  • Thornden Park Spray Circle
  • Union Park Spray Area

The department says in the coming weeks, the following water features will be open:

  • Lewis Park
  • Lower Onondaga (self-activated)
  • Schiller Park Mushroom
  • Skiddy Park
  • Washington Square Park
  • Wilson Park

The blue circles represent the playgrounds and water features that are open. The red circles represent the water features that will be opening soon.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected