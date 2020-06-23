Syracuse city playgrounds, outdoor spray features now open

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs says Syracuse city playgrounds are open, as are water features in city parks. Syracuse city pools remain closed, however.

The following parks with water features are now open:

Burnet Park Mister

Comfort Tyler Park

Frazer School Spray Feature

McKinley Park Spray Area

Thornden Park Spray Circle

Union Park Spray Area

The department says in the coming weeks, the following water features will be open:

Lewis Park

Lower Onondaga (self-activated)

Schiller Park Mushroom

Skiddy Park

Washington Square Park

Wilson Park

The blue circles represent the playgrounds and water features that are open. The red circles represent the water features that will be opening soon.