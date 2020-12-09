Syracuse City School District addresses furlough concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District is addressing concerns over possible furloughs due to the pandemic.

A district spokesperson said they have had discussions with bargaining units. The district presented three different ideas.

They include up to four unpaid holidays for all staff, voluntary leaves or required leaves with benefits.

The Syracuse Teachers Association met on Tuesday night and planned to poll members to gauge interest in moving forward with negotiations with the district.

The results of Tuesday night’s poll will not be made public.

