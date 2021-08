SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District has announced face masks will be required at all times for all individuals regardless of vaccination status in school buildings, buses and public transportation. This does not apply during meals or during short mask breaks.

The school said students who can’t “medically or mentally tolerate” a mask are not required to wear one. Face masks do not have to be worn outside on school grounds or during outdoor school sports.