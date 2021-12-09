Syracuse City School District celebrates the 25th annual Wladis Hat & Glove Giveaway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Wladis family will donate hats and gloves to the Syracuse City School District students on Thursday, December 9 at Porter Elementary School (512 Emerson Ave.) at 9 a.m.

The Wladis Hat & Glove Giveaway, started in 1997, has provided students Pre-K through eighth-grade with a winter hat and a pair of gloves for 25 years in a row.

Wladis family members will be in attendance personally handing out the warm winter gear.

During an interview with Channel 9 two years ago, Steve Wladis commented on how contagious the kindness and warmth of giving are.

“You won’t believe the feeling when you walk into a classroom, you hand out a hat and a pair of gloves to a child, and it’s unbelievably rewarding,” said Steve Wladis.

Thanks to the generous support of many businesses in the greater Syracuse community and its members, children will be able to withstand cold walks to the bus or school with a gift they can talk about amongst friends.

SCSD Superintendent Jaime Alicea and donors who contributed to this year’s event will join via Zoom call. For more information, get in touch with the Office of Communications at 435-5800.

