SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At a Tuesday evening meeting, the Syracuse City School District (SCSD) Board of Education named the interim superintendent who will temporarily take over once Jaime Alicea retires at the end of June.

Anthony Q. Davis, Sr., will replace Jaime Alicea, effective July 1. Davis graduated from Henninger High School and served as the SCSD Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education and Career and Technical Education Programs.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead the Syracuse City School District through this interim period while the Board of Education conducts a search for a permanent Superintendent,” said Davis. “As a graduate of the Syracuse City School District myself, I am fully invested in our students’ success.”

SCSD Board of Education President Dan Romeo says that the board is thrilled to announce Davis as the interim superintendent. “On behalf of the Board of Education, I am confident in Mr. Davis’ ability to lead our District forward in a way that helps lead our students to success,” shared Romeo.

The search for a permanent superintendent continues as the SCSD Board of Education says they just received responses to their request for proposals for the search consultant role. A decision and selection of a consultant is expected by the end of May.