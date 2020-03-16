Syracuse City School District offering daily meals beginning Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District will begin offering bagged breakfasts and lunches Monday through Friday at meal sites throughout the City of Syracuse.

While schools are closed, breakfast and lunch will be available for pick-up to all children 18 years and under, without charge, regardless of which school district they attend.

Meals will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every day from the sites listed below.

If you are quarantined, are medically high risk or have immobile students, call 315-435-4207 for assistance.

Meal Sites Offering Free Bagged Breakfasts and Lunches

Bellevue Elementary School (530 Stolp Ave, Syracuse, NY 13207)

Deleware Primary School (900 S. Geddes Street, Syracuse, NY 13204)

Dr. Weeks Elementary School (710 Hawley Ave., Syracuse, NY 13203)

Franklin Elementary School (428 S. Alvord St., Syracuse, NY 13208)

LeMoyne Elementary School (1528 LeMoyne Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208)

McKinley-Brighton Elementary School (141 W. Newell Street, Syracuse, NY 13205)

Meachem Elementary School (171 Spaulding Ave, Syracuse, NY 13205)

Porter Elementary School (512 Emerson Ave., Syracuse, NY 13204)

Salem Hyde Elementary School (450 Durston Ave., Syracuse, NY 13203)

Seymour Elementary School (108 Shonnard Street, Syracuse, NY 13204)

STEAM @ Dr. King Elementary School (416 E. Raynor Ave., Syracuse, NY 13202)

Syracuse Latin School (345 Jamesville Ave., Syracuse, NY 13210)

Van Duyn Elementary School (401 Loomis Ave., Syracuse, NY 13207)

Webster Elementary School (500 Wadsworth Street, Syracuse, NY 13208)

Brighton Academy Middle School (309 W. Brighton Ave, Syracuse, NY 13205)

Clary Middle School (100 Amidon Dr., Syracuse, NY 13205)

Ed Smith PK-8 (1106 Lancaster Ave., Syracuse, NY 13210)

Frazer PK-8 School (741 Park Ave., Syracuse, NY 13204)

Huntington PK-8 (400 Sunnycrest Rd., Syracuse, NY 13206)

HW Smith PK-8 (1130 Salt Springs Road, Syracuse, NY 13224)

Lincoln Middle School (1613 James St., Syracuse, NY 13203)

Corcoran HS (919 Glenwood Ave., Syracuse, NY 13207)

Henninger HS (600 Robinson Street, Syracuse, NY 13206)

Office of the Chief of Staff Monique Wright-Williams, Chief of Staff 725 Harrison Street, Syracuse, NY 13210 | T (315) 435-4161 | F (315) 435-4015 | syracusecityschools.com

ITC HS (258 East Adams St., Syracuse, NY 13202)

Nottingham HS (3100 E. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13224)

PSLA @ Fowler (227 Magnolia Street, Syracuse, NY 13204)

Westcott Community Center (826 Euclid Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210)

Peace Inc. East (202 Beech St., Syracuse, NY 13210)

Peace Inc. West (200 Wyoming St., Syracuse, NY 13204)

Mary Nelson Youth Center (2849 S. Salina St. Syracuse, NY 13205)

Burnet Park (Coleridge & Grand Ave., Syracuse, NY 13204)

Central Library (447 S. Salina, Syracuse, NY 13202)

Payton Temple (1816 Midland Ave., Syracuse, NY 13205)

People’s AME Zion Church (2306 S. Salina St., Syracuse, NY 13205)

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9