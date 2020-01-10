SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that one of its principals has stepped down.
The district says Dr. Robert Chalwell Jr. stepped down as principal of the STEAM at Doctor King Elementary School.
A district spokesperson said the decision was for personal reasons, but they would not elaborate.
The vice principal Kuricheses Alexander has been named interim principal.
This was Chalwell’s first school year as principal.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse City School District principal steps down
- WATCH: Turning milder Friday, even warmer over the weekend
- DeWitt planning board meets over proposed warehouse
- House approves measure to restrain Trump’s actions on Iran
- Ken Jennings one win away from becoming “The Greatest of All Time” on Jeopardy!
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App