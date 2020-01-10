Syracuse City School District principal steps down

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that one of its principals has stepped down.

The district says Dr. Robert Chalwell Jr. stepped down as principal of the STEAM at Doctor King Elementary School.

A district spokesperson said the decision was for personal reasons, but they would not elaborate.

The vice principal Kuricheses Alexander has been named interim principal.

This was Chalwell’s first school year as principal.

