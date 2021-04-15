Syracuse City School District Superintendent says HS seniors need support with approaching graduation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The pandemic has no doubt added strain to kids learning away from the classroom, especially graduating seniors.

Syracuse City School District Superintendent Jaime Alicea spoke at Syracuse University’s Thursday morning roundtable, and said that right now online learning has actually benefited some students while they complete high school.

“The pandemic has put a lot of pressure on some of our kids, because some of them have had to go to work in order to support their families so we have been flexible with them,” Alicea said.

“I can tell you that kids at the high school level learning remote and working they’re signing in and doing their work from 6 o’clock in the day to 2 o’clock in the morning.”

Superintendent Alicea says he’s also received positive feedback bringing back students to the classroom.