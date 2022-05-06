SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last May, three Syracuse City School District (SCSD) employees were arrested and faced fraud charges. Friday, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and the Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick announced that one of those employees, Jason Cecile, pleaded guilty to corrupting the government in the third degree.

Cecile, with two other employees who were part of the after-school Twilight Program, were charged with falsifying their time cards to the SCSD.

The Twilight Program is an after-school credit recovery program within Henninger High School that helps students graduate on time. Teachers who help run the program receive extra pay for teaching after hours.

Cecile was in charge of the teaching schedule for 2016 to 2018 and, according to DiNapoli and Fitzpatrick, regularly left his job early but submitted time cards that inflated the hours worked.

In addition, the district attorney and state comptroller say Cecile instructed other teachers to do the same. Some of these other teachers included Nicole Murray and Tina DeCarlo, whose cases are still pending in court.

As part of his guilty plea, Cecile agreed to resign from employment at the school district. He is due back in court on June 3, 2022.