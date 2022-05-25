SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Syracuse City School District teachers will have to pay the United States over $30,000 after they were charged with fraud last May and one pleaded guilty earlier this month.

Jason Cecile will need to pay $20,754.15 and Nichole Murray owes $11,118.75.

Cecile, together with Murray and another employee, were part of the after-school Twilight Program and charged with falsifying their time cards to the SCSD.

The Twilight Program is an after-school credit recovery program within Henninger High School that helps students graduate on time. Teachers who help run the program receive extra pay for teaching after hours.

“These individuals shamelessly stole from the very students they were supposed to be helping. My thanks to U.S. Attorney Freedman, and our other partners in law enforcement, for their dedication to ensuring justice is served and that the stolen money is recouped,” said Thomas DiNapoli, New York State Comptroller.

The investigation and settlement were from a combination of efforts among the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, the New York State Comptroller’s Office, the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General.