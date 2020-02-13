Syracuse City School District to hold farmer’s market at Franklin Elementary School

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District is hosting farmer’s markets in many school buildings to help expose students to fresh fruits and vegetables and stress the importance of a well-balanced diet. 

The farmer’s market experiences are hosted in partnership with the Onondaga County Health Department, the American Heart Association, and other community agencies. 

Students get to select from a farm stand set-up as they select their own food items. 

On Thursday, the market will be at Franklin Elementary School.

