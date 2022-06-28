SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District will begin handing out meals starting Tuesday, July 5 as part of its Summer Meal Service program.

To celebrate the start of the event, those 18 and under are welcome to head over to Burnet Park on Friday, July 8, for a free meal and activities. The program will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Special BBQ Days will also be offered at each park location during the summer. Those who receive meals will be treated to a special BBQ where the main dish will be grilled hamburgers and seasonal sides.

The BBQ days will be held on the following days and locations:

July 8 at Burnet Park, 500 Burnet Park Dr, Syracuse, NY 13204

July 11 at Thornden Park, Thornden Park Dr, Syracuse, NY 13210

July 13 at Wilson Park, 1117 S McBride St, Syracuse, NY 13202

July 15 at Kirk Park, 1101 South Ave, Syracuse, NY

July 21 at Westmoreland, 130 Westmoreland Ave, Syracuse, NY 13224

July 22 at Schiller Park, Schiller Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203

Some meal sites throughout the Syracuse area will begin the Summer Meal Service on July 5. For any questions, you can contact the Office of Communications at (315) 435-5800.

Families are encouraged to check the provided link for an updated list of farm stand dates and locations.