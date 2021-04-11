Syracuse City School District to resume in-person learning Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District will bring back students Monday with its revised in-person learning plan.

Grades Pre-K through five will be in school five days a week.

Grades six through eight have the option to come in for four half days a week and learn remote the rest of the day.

About a third of the district’s high school students will come in two days a week for a half-day and remain remote the rest of the day.

The district will still use desk partitions that are already in place.