Syracuse City School District to resume in-person learning Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District will bring back students Monday with its revised in-person learning plan.

Grades Pre-K through five will be in school five days a week.

Grades six through eight have the option to come in for four half days a week and learn remote the rest of the day.

About a third of the district’s high school students will come in two days a week for a half-day and remain remote the rest of the day.

The district will still use desk partitions that are already in place.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area