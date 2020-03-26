Syracuse City School District’s meal service to be reduced to 3 days a week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District will be changing its meal service schedule from a daily service to every other day, starting on Monday, March 30.
On Mondays, meals will be provided for Monday and Tuesday.
On Wednesdays, meals will be provided for Wednesday and Thursday.
On Fridays, meals will be provided for that day.
Removed Sites
Meals are no longer going to be offered at Burnet Park, ITC, or Peace Inc. East.
Effective Monday, March 30, meals will no longer be served at Central Library, Lincoln Middle School or Meachem Elementary School.
Bus Sites
Sites designated as ‘Bus Sites’ below will have meals distributed from a First Student bus at the location specified.
Need Assistance?
If you have been quarantined, are medically high risk or have immobile students please call (315) 435-4207.
|Bellevue Elementary School
530 Stolp Ave, Syracuse, NY 13207
|Henninger HS
600 Robinson Street, Syracuse, NY 13206
|CLOSED: Peace Inc. East
Meals will no longer be served at this site (3/17/2020)
|Brighton Academy Middle School
309 W. Brighton Ave, Syracuse, NY 13205
|Huntington PK-8
400 Sunnycrest Rd., Syracuse, NY 13206
|Peace Inc. West (Bus Site)
200 Wyoming St., Syracuse, NY 13204
|CLOSED: Burnet Park
Meals will no longer be served at this site (3/17/2020)
|HW Smith PK-8
1130 Salt Springs Road, Syracuse, NY 13224
|People’s AME Zion Church (Bus Site)
2306 S. Salina St., Syracuse, NY 13205
|CLOSING: Central Library (Bus Site)
Starting Monday, March 30 meals will no longer be served at this site.
|CLOSED: ITC
Meals will no longer be served at this site (3/17/2020)
|Porter Elementary School
512 Emerson Ave., Syracuse, NY 13204
|Clary Middle School
100 Amidon Dr., Syracuse, NY 13205
|LeMoyne Elementary School
1528 LeMoyne Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208
|PSLA @ Fowler
227 Magnolia Street, Syracuse, NY 13204
|Corcoran HS
919 Glenwood Ave., Syracuse, NY 13207
|CLOSING: Lincoln Middle School
Starting Monday, March 30 meals will no longer be served at this site.
|Salem Hyde Elementary School
450 Durston Ave., Syracuse, NY 13203
|Delaware Primary School
900 S. Geddes Street, Syracuse, NY 13204
|Mary Nelson Youth Center
2849 S. Salina St. Syracuse, NY 13205
|Seymour Elementary School
108 Shonnard Street, Syracuse, NY 13204
|Dr. Weeks Elementary School
710 Hawley Ave., Syracuse, NY 13203
|McKinley-Brighton Elementary School
141 W. Newell Street, Syracuse, NY 13205
|STEAM @ Dr. King Elementary School 416 E. Raynor Ave., Syracuse, NY 13202
|Ed Smith PK-8
1106 Lancaster Ave., Syracuse, NY 13210
CLOSING: Meachem Elementary School
Starting Monday, March 30 meals will no longer be served at this site.
|Syracuse Latin School
345 Jamesville Ave., Syracuse, NY 13210
|Franklin Elementary School
428 S. Alvord St., Syracuse, NY 13208
|Nottingham HS
3100 E. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 1322
|Van Duyn Elementary School
401 Loomis Ave., Syracuse, NY 13207
|Frazer PK-8 School
741 Park Ave., Syracuse, NY 13204
|Payton Temple (Bus Site)
1816 Midland Ave., Syracuse, NY 13205
|Webster Elementary School
500 Wadsworth Street, Syracuse, NY 13208
|Westcott Community Center (Bus Site)
826 Euclid Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Host Chat 3/26/20
- A tsunami of jobless claims swamps the U.S. economy
- Half-million infected worldwide as economic toll rises
- Attorney General orders companies to stop selling bogus coronavirus killing devices
- Newsmakers Live at 1:30 p.m.: Upstate University Hospital doctors talk coronavirus, impact on the health care system
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App