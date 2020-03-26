Syracuse City School District’s meal service to be reduced to 3 days a week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District will be changing its meal service schedule from a daily service to every other day, starting on Monday, March 30.

On Mondays, meals will be provided for Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesdays, meals will be provided for Wednesday and Thursday.

On Fridays, meals will be provided for that day.

Removed Sites

Meals are no longer going to be offered at Burnet Park, ITC, or Peace Inc. East.

Effective Monday, March 30, meals will no longer be served at Central Library, Lincoln Middle School or Meachem Elementary School.

Bus Sites

Sites designated as ‘Bus Sites’ below will have meals distributed from a First Student bus at the location specified.

Need Assistance?

If you have been quarantined, are medically high risk or have immobile students please call (315) 435-4207.