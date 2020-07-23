Syracuse City Schools discuss officers in schools

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time, the City of Syracuse School Board discussed the future of officers inside schools.

On Wednesday, conversations focused on having schools resource officers in city schools.

Las week, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh deferred to the City of Syracuse School District on a decision about school resource officers, saying he wanted input from everyone.

“There are a lot of stakeholders in this decision,” said Walsh.

The district did a survey about what people thought of school resource officers. This data shows that more than 500 people — 85 percent of those who took the survey — were in favor of the officers.

But, this data is farm from a complete picture.

More than half of the people who filled out the survey were staff, only 26 students filled it out. The district only took results from those in the high schools.

Superintendent Jamie Alicea acknowledged that more people need to be heard on this issue, especially students.

Protesters marching throughout Syracuse the past few weeks and those gathering at meetings at City Hall have made it clear they don’t want officers in schools.

No decision has been made, but the city is having a meeting in August to discuss the issue further.

According to members of the school board, officers have been in city schools since the 1970s.

