(WSYR-TV) — The population statistics, individual maps of each district, and the map in printed form for the City of Syracuse are available for public inspection at the City Hall Commons Lobby (201 East Washington St.), Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 5 to 19. There will be a box to submit any written comments about the final map.

You can find the digital maps, here.

Comments can also be submitted by the following outlets:

Google Form, found here

Email: syrredistricting@gmail.com

Phone: 315-448-8595

Instagram: @syredistricting

Twitter: @syredistricting

Facebook: City of Syracuse Redistricting Commission

Districts must be redrawn every 10 years based on the new census, federal law says. The new districts are important because they impact policies, funding, local elections, and more. According to the Redistricting Commission, the new districts will stay in place until the next census in 2030 and they redrew the five Common Council districts based on the following goals:

Rebalancing district populations

Meeting the constitutional principle of “one person, one vote”

Ensuring districts are geographically compact

Ensuring districts reflect the community’s interests and diversity

Following local, state, and federal law

Feedback can be given to the Redistricting Commission at two upcoming public meetings:

Wednesday, July 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at South Side Innovation Center – 2610 S Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13205. Parking lot on the left side of the center.

Thursday, July 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Northside Learning Center – 501 Park St, Syracuse NY 13203. Parking lot on the left side of the center.