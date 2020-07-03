Syracuse Clergy announces ‘Campaign for Peace’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A campaign for peace — it’s something the Syracuse Clergy is working tirelessly to carry out.

It’s a coalition of faith-based organizations, coming together for prayer vigils to fight violence.

After a string of violence seen in the City of Syracuse, this group of faith-based leaders is saying: “Not anymore.”

It’s part of a mission they are calling the “Campaign for Peace,” traveling to “hot spots” for violence and coming together in community prayer.

The goal? To create a life where children and families feel safe and ultimately grow up to be productive members of society.

This time, only 20 people showed up. But, they hope the prayer circles continue to grow.

One of the things that we have to make sure does not happen is that we don’t get discouraged because we don’t see enough movement. But just like a baby, they have to crawl before they can walk. So, that is where our stance is. We are in the crawling stage. Derrick Tanyhilm — Pastor at Pentecost Evangelical Missionary Baptist Church

Looking to slowly make their way toward real, tangible change for their children.

The Syracuse Clergy is also asking anyone who knows anything about any shootings happening in the city to give police a call.

To leave tips about shootings with Syracuse Police, call (315) 442-5222.

