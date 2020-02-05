Syracuse clinician offers free screenings to get ahead of Alzheimer’s before symptoms show

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, a clinician in Central New York is offering free screenings and clinical trials, hoping to identify the signs of the disease long before symptoms show up.

Lisa Sonneborn knows the pain of slowly losing a loved one to Alzheimer’s. She took matters into her own hands and is now the Site Director of Clarity Clinical Research in East Syracuse, offering free screenings.

“People are afraid to talk about it, no one wants to talk about their concerns with memory loss,” said Sonneborn. It’s not easy to talk about, but it’s something Lisa says we should be talking about.

“The disease starts long before memory issues start to show up,” said Sonneborn. “New scans that have been approved actually can show us the start of the disease 15-20 years before memory loss. So this is happening in your brain long before anyone would notice any forgetfulness.”

With annual hour-long screenings, her team is catching the disease at a time where they can get ahead and put patients into national and international clinical trials, giving patients access to investigational treatments designed to slow the process of the disease.

“It’s just a talking back and forth and information gathering,” said Sonneborn. The screening is compiled of verbal and visual tests, with questions about family history.

The power of knowing is not something everyone wants, Lisa says it can give you the upper hand.

“Everyone should have the right to the information, to know what their options are,” said Sonneborn.

Until there’s a cure, she’ll keep offering free screenings and try to help as many patients as she can. Hoping one day, no one else will know the pain of watching a loved one lose their sense of reality.

Clarity Clinical Research is located at 6700 Kirkville Road – Suite 107 in East Syracuse.

During a free screen, patients learn about the current research for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

To learn more about the options that may fit your needs, call the research center at (315) 760-5905.

