Syracuse closes out season with overtime win over Wake Forest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a game that saw over 1,000 yards of total offense, it was the Syracuse defense making the statement in overtime.

Trill Williams pick six in the first overtime sealed Syracuse 39-30 season finale win over Wake Forest on Saturday at the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse jumped out to a 17-6 lead at halftime.

Redshirt senior Clayton Welch got the start at quarterback for Syracuse over Tommy DeVito. Welch tossed two touchdown passes in the first half, one to Trishton Jackson and the other to Luke Benson to give the Orange the halftime lead.

With 5:45 to play in the third, the Demon Deacons tied it, as Sam Hartman connected with Donavon Greene on a 75-yard scoring strike.

Syracuse would regain the lead with eight minutes to play in the 4th. Senior Moe Neal raced in from 13-yards out to give SU a 27-20 lead.

Four minutes later, Sam Hartman tossed his second touchdown of the game, finding Kendall Hinton for the tying score.

Both teams would trade field goals late, sending the game into overtime.

In the first OT, Andre Szmyt drilled a 40-yard field goal (his 4th of the day) to give Syracuse a 33-30 lead.

On Wake Forest first series in overtime, Sam Hartman found Kendall Hinton across the middle, only to have Syracuse defensive back Trill Williams rip it out of Hinton’s hands. Williams raced 94-yards for the touchdown, clinching the win for SU.

Syracuse racked up 441 yards of total offense.

Welch finished the day 21-36 for 234 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.

Trishton Jackson capped off the season, going over 1,000 yards receiving on the year. Jackson hauled in 10 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.

The SU defense forced four turnovers, three of them coming in the first half.

Syracuse closes out the year with a record of 5-7 (2-6 in the ACC).