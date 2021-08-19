Syracuse closes sections of Onondaga Creekwalk because of high water levels

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse has closed sections of the Onondaga Creekwalk due to high water levels on Onondaga Creek. 

The Department of Public Works has blocked entrances in areas where water was impacting the Creekwalk. Areas affected include Franklin Square/I-690, Lower Onondaga Park, under the South Ave. Bridge, and the platform near Hunt Ave. 

“City staff from DPW, Engineering, Parks, Police and Fire are monitoring conditions on roads, around bridges and overpasses, and near bodies of water. I’ve been out across the City and urge residents to use caution near any signs of flooding,” said Mayor Ben Walsh. “The forecast appears to be improving, but until the high water recedes, conditions are still very dangerous.” 

The Department of Parks Recreation and Youth Programs issued an advisory reporting that areas of some city parks are currently under water. The Department urged residents to be safe: “Water may be deeper than appears and hazards could be hidden. Please use caution.” 

