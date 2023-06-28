FILE: In this June 20, 2018, photo, marijuana and rolling paper used to smoke it, are displayed. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jake Dishaw is the Director of Code Enforcement for the City of Syracuse where the majority of the department’s time is spent addressing building safety.

Now it is responsible for shutting down shops illegally selling marijuana products.

“Another kind of area that maybe we never thought traditionally that we’d be primarily responsible for dealing with,” Dishaw explained.

Last December, Syracuse Common Councilors put a law on the books allowing the city to fine or shut down those selling cannabis products without a license. Roughly a dozen have been shut down to date.

“Primary offending violations that we’re finding are these just aren’t legal establishments for retail anything,” Dishaw said. “Whether retail soda chips or anything.”

He and his staff haven’t had to use the cannabis law just yet because they’re able to shut them down with code violations. If these businesses don’t comply then they would utilize the cannabis law.

You can report places you suspect of selling illegal marijuana to Code Enforcement and they’re easy to identify.

“There’s only one legal dispensary and it’s in Armory Square and they’re going to have proper signage that shows that they’re legitimate. They’re going to have a little decal from the state,” Dishaw added.

Syracuse Code Enforcement can be reached at (315) 448-8695.