SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse confirms to NewsChannel 9 its code enforcement officers shut down what it describes as an “illegal bar/night club” inside the old railroad station on Burnet Avenue.

A city spokesperson said Tuesday, “The location had been the site of late night events that generated neighborhood complaints.”

The address is 400 Burnet Avenue, where the front of the building faces. The back can be seen from I-690 where the old railroad platform stands.

Emails to NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories team from neighbors of the property, describe the events as “attracting people smoking weed… drinking, playing loud, music urinating in people yards.”

Police and codes officers responded to the property Monday.

The building is managed by Horn Companies, according to a sign posted on the building.

Onondaga County tax records list the building’s owner as “Cashe, LLC,” with an associated address of 220 Herald Place, the Herald Commons apartment building, also managed by Horn Companies.

In a response to NewsChannel 9, the joint owner of Horn Companies and Cashe, LLC, Tom Hornstein, blamed the tenant of the space.

Hornstein said he was already working to evict the person renting the space, who had claimed it was used for motorcycle repairs, but instead opened up a club.

“I want them gone,” said Hornstein.