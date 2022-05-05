SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Recess Coffee, founded in 2007, has announced its purchase of Cook’s Coffee, another Syracuse-based coffee company.

Cook’s Coffee was founded in 2013 and is an “elevated option for high volume clients such as office buildings, tech centers, and foodservice operations. Cook’s Coffee, according to a 2021 interview that founder Brian Rossi conducted with Oswego County Business, can be found in 200 locations.

Brian Rossi began Cook’s Coffee as a tribute to his late Grandmother, Ida Cook, as a complimentary service for his fast-growing vending company.

Recess Coffee was founded by Adam Williams and Jesse Daino, and the two plan to run Cook’s Coffee as is and continue to grow the brand with Rossi’s original vision. “We see it opening up doors with clients that we haven’t approached before,” said Williams.