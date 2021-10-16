Syracuse comes up just short in loss to Clemson

Syracuse’s Andre Szmyt (91) watches his missed field-goal attempt during the fourth quarter of the team’s NCAA football game against Clemson in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) JOSHUA BESSEX AP

The last three weeks have been like déjà vu for the Syracuse Orange football team. For the third straight week, SU fell by three points, this time dropping a 17-14 nail-bitter to Clemson on Friday night at the Carrier Dome.

With 43 seconds to play, Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt’s game-tying 48-yard field goal came up short. The loss is SU’s third straight.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Tigers got on the board first thanks to a 19-yard touchdown pass from DJ Uiagalelei to Joseph Ngata.

Syracuse would answer right back, marching 91 yards in 10 plays. Garrett Shrader capped off the drive, on a two-yard touchdown run to tie the game at seven.

With nine seconds to play before halftime, Clemson would regain the lead with a two-yard TD run by Kobe Pace.

B.T. Potter helped push the Tigers lead to ten with 9:22 left in the game connecting on a 40-yard field goal.

Two minutes later the Orange responsed, as Garrett Shrader found Trebor Pena for a 62-yard scoring strike.

With 4:40 to play, Syracuse would get down to the Clemson 30-yard line. On 4th and one, Dino Babers elected to go for the game-tying field goal, only to have Szmyt’s kick come up short.

For the 5th straight week, Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker went over 100 yards rushing, tying a program record. Tucker finished the night with 22 carries for 157 yards.

Garrett Shrader tossed for 197 yards, adding a touchdown and an interception.

Syracuse racked up 356 yards of total offense, compared to Clemson’s 314 yards.

The loss drops SU to 3-4 overall (0-3 in the ACC). Clemson improves to 4-2 (3-1 in the ACC). The Tigers have won four straight games against the Orange.

Next up for Syracuse, a trip to Blacksburg, Virginia to take on Virginia Tech next Saturday at 12:30 p.m.