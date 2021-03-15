Syracuse Common Council approves police reform plan

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Common Council has unanimously approved the Syracuse Police Reform and Reinvention Plan.

The plan was part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order that mandated all police agencies in the state adopt a reform by April 1.

Mayor Ben Walsh says that the work is not done and will be implemented with transparency.

In a statement, Walsh said:

“Today, the Common Council unanimously approved the Syracuse Police Reform & Reinvention Plan which has been reviewed and commented on by residents and stakeholders. I thank the Common Council for their partnership in holding public hearings, providing input, and in moving this plan and our city forward. I also thank the community for their engagement and input on how we continue strengthening and improving police accountability and response. The Syracuse Police Reform & Reinvention Plan and process is ongoing – we are not done. Our work will be implemented with transparency and involve the partnership of the community we serve. Chief Buckner and the members of the Syracuse Police Department have been implementing changes since the Chief arrived and they are implementing more changes each day. We know that what we do together today will have a lasting impact on the city and its residents.” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

Chief Buckner also released a statement.