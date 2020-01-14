Syracuse Common Council approves purchase of 10 new snow plows

The Syracuse Common Council unanimously approve buying 10 new snow plows for the city on Monday.

Last week, Syracuse Department of Public Works Commissioner Jeremy Robinson told NewsChannel 9 he only had about 17 working plows.

“You can ask the residents. We get calls all the time about streets that are not being plowed and I urge them to be patient with us and we will get to your street,” Robinson said. “Sometimes in the middle of the route, a plow will go down.”

The city will pay no more than $2.1 million for the plows. Syracuse will be reimbursed for five plows under the State Department of Transportation Consolidated Highway Improvement Program.

The new trucks will only be used for plowing.

In addition to the new equipment, Syracuse also announced it has hired a citywide director of fleet operations with focused responsibility on managing the maintenance and acquisition of City of Syracuse vehicles and truck equipment. With a job description updated and expanded under Mayor Walsh, the director will manage the fleet operations program across all departments, including procurement and administration, inventory, inspections, preventative maintenance, repairs and replacement scheduling, ensuring sufficiency and safety of fleet and equipment for daily operations.

