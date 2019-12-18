Syracuse Common Council expected to vote on Police contract Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Common Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, December 19 to vote on the highly debated Syracuse Police contract.
This comes after some members of the council disagreed over the proposed cost of the contract.
All sides believe the tentative deal would make the Police Department more competitive, but some worry the city can’t afford it without making changes to other departments.
