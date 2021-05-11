Syracuse Common Council gives green light to $75k basketball mural

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On your drive through downtown Syracuse, you may soon notice some new art this summer.

The common council is giving the green light to fund a massive mural paying tribute to basketball legends and social justice pioneers the city loves.

The mural will include WNBA player Breanna Stewart, Hall of Famer Dolph Schayes, Syracuse Nationals World Champion Earl Lloyd, and Syracuse University’s first African American scholarship player Manny Breland.

The mural would cost $75,000 and would come from federal relief funding. The Syracuse Public Art Commission will meet Tuesday to approve or disapprove of the project, but the commission cannot take away the money.

The six-story artwork would be painted this summer at a building along East Onondaga Street.