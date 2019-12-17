Syracuse Common Council members sworn into office

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse swore in four members of the city council along with the city auditor on Tuesday, December 17.
Michael Greene was sworn in as a councilor-at-large, and will serve his second four-year term at the position.
Patrick Hogan was sworn in as the second district councilor. Hogan will serve a two-year term and is taking over for Chad Ryan.
Latoya Allen and Joseph Driscoll will retain their same positions as the fourth and fifth district councilors respectively serving the City of Syracuse for two more years.
Nader Maroun was sworn in as the city auditor.
To learn more about the councilors, head to the City of Syracuse’s website.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
- Syracuse outlasts stubborn Oakland 74-62
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App