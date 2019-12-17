Syracuse Common Council members sworn into office

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse swore in four members of the city council along with the city auditor on Tuesday, December 17.

Michael Greene was sworn in as a councilor-at-large, and will serve his second four-year term at the position.

Patrick Hogan was sworn in as the second district councilor. Hogan will serve a two-year term and is taking over for Chad Ryan.

Latoya Allen and Joseph Driscoll will retain their same positions as the fourth and fifth district councilors respectively serving the City of Syracuse for two more years.

Nader Maroun was sworn in as the city auditor.

To learn more about the councilors, head to the City of Syracuse’s website.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9