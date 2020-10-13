Syracuse Common Council passes the Right to Know Act

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Common Council passed the Right to Know Act on Tuesday.

The vote passed 7-1 and requires police officers to identify themselves when they stop someone.

They also have to provide a reason for the stop and, if that person feels the need, provide them with a way to file a complaint.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected