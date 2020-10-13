Syracuse Common Council passes the Right to Know Act

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Common Council passed the Right to Know Act on Tuesday.
The vote passed 7-1 and requires police officers to identify themselves when they stop someone.
They also have to provide a reason for the stop and, if that person feels the need, provide them with a way to file a complaint.
