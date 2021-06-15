Syracuse Common Council to hold meeting on proposed dirt bike/ATV legislation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This Thursday afternoon, the Syracuse Common Council will be hosting a public safety meeting on the proposed legislation to crack down on dirt bike use in the city.  

City lawyers have been drafting a new ordinance to allow police to charge higher fines and fees to retrieve an impounded dirt bike or ATV caught illegally riding on city streets. 

Noise, property damage, and reckless driving caused by the illegal bikes and ATV’s is a top city complaint.

Syracuse police are asking people to send photos, videos, and tips about illegal bikes, especially where the bikes are stored. You can report anonymously through the SPD tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Early Voting Info for the 2021 Primary

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area