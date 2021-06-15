Syracuse Common Council to hold meeting on proposed dirt bike/ATV legislation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This Thursday afternoon, the Syracuse Common Council will be hosting a public safety meeting on the proposed legislation to crack down on dirt bike use in the city.

City lawyers have been drafting a new ordinance to allow police to charge higher fines and fees to retrieve an impounded dirt bike or ATV caught illegally riding on city streets.

Noise, property damage, and reckless driving caused by the illegal bikes and ATV’s is a top city complaint.

Syracuse police are asking people to send photos, videos, and tips about illegal bikes, especially where the bikes are stored. You can report anonymously through the SPD tips mobile app.