SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a scene that’s become all too familiar in Syracuse. Caution tape surrounding the spot where a shooting took place. The challenge the mayor’s office faces is how to stop it.

“It is not a cakewalk,” said Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens. “Nothing about this problem is easy, but should we not try because if I can get two or three into this therapy and change their life away from jail and death.”

Owens is referring to the “Syracuse Safer Streets Community Gun Violence Prevention Initiative.” It will target 50 of the most high-risk 18 to 24-year-olds. The program was announced earlier this year and came under scrutiny for offering a $100 weekly stipend. Changes have been made to address these concerns.

“A lot of people, when they hear stipend they hear we’re handing out money to gangsters. That’s not our plan. Our plan is to really develop them as a person.” Lateef Johnson-Kinsey, Director of the Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence.

“What we’re implementing is a workforce skill building initiative and so for those individuals who engage in that process, we’ll support them while they’re getting that training,” Owens explained.

Counseling, case management and mentorship will also be provided to those who choose to be in the program. The city will work with the police and other agencies to identify participants.

Five organizations in the city have proposed contracts to help with this program.

Organization Service Provision Proposed Contract Amount The GoodLife Youth Foundation Case Management & Mentoring $269,722.89 The Salvation Army Case Management & Mentoring $229,110.20 Project HEAL Cognitive Behavioral Therapy $343,869.90 OGs Against Gun Violence Conflict Management $50,105 The Northside Learning Center Conflict Management $53,490.80 Proposed Agencies for Award

“We’re really changing the individual’s belief system that I don’t have to shoot somebody. I don’t have to pick up a gun no more. I have a job. I have something to lose,” Johnson-Kinsey added. “I’m accountable to myself. I’m accountable to my neighborhood.”

They hope this begins the shift of making Syracuse streets safer for everyone.

The program is expected to start in the fall, but it needs the approval of the councilors. They will vote on it at Monday’s common council meeting.