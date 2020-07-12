Syracuse Common Council to vote on new lead paint ordinance Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Common Council is set to vote on a new lead paint ordinance this week.

The ordinance is trying to codify the presence of lead as a housing code violation.

Advocates say this legislation, if passed, will close a major gap in enforcement and allow inspectors to implement a more proactive approach to identify lead hazards and issue citations.

“This is a massive health crisis that results in lifelong developmental damage for hundreds of children every year in Syracuse. Lead poisoning also has a massive negative social and economic impact on a number of areas: our health system, educational system, and criminal justice system,” said Councilor Joe Driscoll. “What makes it even more tragic is that most of these impacts are preventable; we just have to re-evaluate the way we deal with the problem. That’s at the heart of the legislation.”

If adopted, the city is looking to begin implementation in October.

Some councilors say passing this legislation would strengthen some similar efforts that have been made over the last two years in the city of Syracuse regarding housing.

The ordinance is sponsored by 5th District Councilor Joe Driscoll, and the vote is scheduled to take place Monday, July 13.