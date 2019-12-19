Syracuse common council voting on new police contract Thursday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Common Council will have a special meeting Thursday afternoon to vote on a new police contract.

It’s been a highly debated deal, with some council members concerned the contract is too costly. They’re estimating it’ll end up costing $19.5 million when all is said and done. That’s $6 million more than what the mayor’s office anticipated.

Timothy Rudd, Syracuse Common Councilor-At-Large, says that estimate leaves out costs like overtime rates, payroll taxes, and pension contributions.

While mostly everyone agrees they’d like to bring the city’s police department up to date, some are worried about the costs that will come to other departments.

The topic came up at a regularly scheduled meeting earlier this week.

“We’re basically taking the budget discussion for the next 2.5 years and having it today by saying all that extra money from every other department that everyone has worked hard to cultivate is going to go into this PD agreement,” Rudd said.

The mayor’s office says the deal will not hurt other department’s budgets and city taxes will not increase because of this contract. That vote will take place Thursday at 4 p.m. in the council chambers.

