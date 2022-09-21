(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers is accused by his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend of being physically violent, according to Syracuse Police.

Gethers was arrested on Wednesday, September 21, and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick.

Gethers was then released on his own recognizance and will reappear in court on Thursday, November 3.

An order of protection was issued for Gethers to stay away from his ex-girlfriend during the arraignment. The judge also ordered him to turn in any firearms he possessed.

In a statement to the police, his ex-girlfriend says on Sunday, September 18, while she was sleeping, Gethers rolled on top of her.

Amir choked me to the point I couldn’t breathe, as I was trying to push him off of me he snapped out of it, stopped and got up to go in the living room. Gethers’ ex-girlfriend

She told police that they argued, then she went into her room, locked the door, and went to sleep.

The woman continued to tell police that on Wednesday, September 21, he choked her again, but could still breathe this time.

He kept denying it even while I even recorded it but he kept saying he didn’t choke me but put his hands on me. Gethers’ ex-girlfriend

Amir Gethers has only been a Syracuse Common Councilor for nine months after he was elected last November to serve a three-year term.

The photo above was provided by the City of Syracuse.