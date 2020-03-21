Syracuse Common Councilor Joe Driscoll performs online concert

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amidst all the uncertainty people across the country, and right here in Central New York, are doing what they can to help bring some smiles to people’s faces.
Among them is Syracuse Common Councilor Joe Driscoll!
Driscoll performed an acoustic set of Bruce Springsteen favorites online on Friday night.
Watch the video above to see part of his performance.
