Syracuse Common Councilor Khalid Bey announces he’s running for Syracuse mayor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Common Councilor Khalid Bey became the first person to enter their name into the upcoming race for Syracuse mayor during a Facebook Live Friday morning.

Bey originally planned to make the announcement in person at Clinton Square, but rising coronavirus cases forced him to make the announcement virtually Friday morning.

Bey is a Democrat who was born and raised in Syracuse, and he has served as a Syracuse Common Councilor since 2011.

The common councilor is also a small business owner. Bey currently owns The Atlantean Group, which is a community development entity focused on economically empowering low income communities in the City of Syracuse.

The people of the City of Syracuse need a mayor, or needs representation, in real-time. We need a mayor who understands the causes of our conditions and, as a result, is aware and decisive about how to lead us in a direction towards prosperity. In the past, I have been heard saying that it is likely useless to add a new roof to a house with an unstable foundation. The efforts in recent years to shore up our city’s foundation have been futile, but I hope to have a chance to change that. Khalid Bey, Syracuse Common Councilor

In the next few weeks, Bey said he will be interviewing for the Democratic designation in the race for Syracuse mayor, and he will further discuss his plans if elected mayor in 2021.

