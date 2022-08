(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilors voted 6-1 today to appoint Jimmy Monto to serve the 5th District on the Council. He will be replacing Joe Driscoll who stepped down to be the I-81 liaison for the City of Syracuse, according to the Mayor’s office.

Monto will serve until the end of the year and will be running in November to fill the remainder of Driscoll’s term.