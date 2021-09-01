Syracuse Community Connections, Black Health to host community forum about Delta variant with community leaders, experts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Syracuse Community Connections and Black Health will host a community forum on September 2 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to bring together community leaders and experts to answer questions about the Delta variant. 

The goal is to educate vulnerable communities about how to protect themselves from the virus. Participants in the expert panel are listed below:

  • Dr. Daryll Dykes and the Upstate Medical Team
  • Representatives from the Onondaga County Department of Health 
  • Clergy from the Evangelical COGIC
  • Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens
  • Syracuse COVID Task Force

The meeting will be available for public viewing here. To find out more about Syracuse Community Connections, click here.

