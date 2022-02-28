SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Representative John Katko announced on Monday that the Syracuse Community Health Center (SCHC) has been awarded $3,826,074 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The new funding is available through the HHS Health Center Cluster Program.

SCHC is a Federally Qualified Health Center and serves over 34,000 patients each year in Onondaga County. According to the HHS, Federally Qualified Health Centers are community-based health care providers that served underserved areas, and must meet strict requirements.

SCHC has focused on serving the community since they opened. In March 2020 — just weeks into the pandemic — they were one of the only places in the region to receive a COVID-19 test.

Today, I’m pleased to announce Syracuse Community Health Center has received $3,826,074 in federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services. With this funding, Syracuse Community Health Center will be able to continue their important work to ensure underserved communities in Central New York have access to quality mental, dental, and primary care services. U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24)

Katko mentions that he has advocated for local community health centers since coming to Congress. Katko is also not seeking re-election so he can enjoy his “family and life in a fuller and more present way.”