Syracuse Community Health Center still open for coronavirus testing, one year and 50,000 swabs later

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It looked like a scene out of a movie outside the Syracuse Community Health Center one year ago, when nurses in hermetically sealed suits were among the first to start testing people for coronavirus.

The Syracuse Community Health Center is one of the hundreds of what are considered Federally Qualified Health Centers, funded to serve people who are uninsured or underinsured.

Before the pandemic, the center was where 30,000 patients received everything from dental to mental health. Nearly two of three people the center serves are Black.

One year of the pandemic, more than 50,000 coronavirus tests have been done in the Downtown Syracuse parking lot, far more than the number of patients. That means people have come from all communities and all walks of place to a healthcare system they may have previously ignored.