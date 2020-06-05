Syracuse Community Health Center will close testing site early on Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Community Health Center will close its testing site early on Saturday.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. until noon for anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19.
The site is normally open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
