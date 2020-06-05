Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Syracuse Community Health Center will close testing site early on Saturday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Community Health Center will close its testing site early on Saturday.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. until noon for anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19.

The site is normally open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find A Testing Site Near You

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected