Final Syracuse Community Health jazz/vaccination event happening this Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thornden Park’s final Vaccination Series concert is set to play this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the park’s amphitheater.

Eric Darius, an international contemporary jazz artist, will make his third appearance at the venue.

While people will come for the music, vaccination is the main effort of the event.

“We are now in a pivotal and uncertain time in the history of the pandemic. Black and Hispanic Americans are dying at a much higher rate than others, and urban neighborhoods are still lagging behind in vaccinations and are very high in infection rates,” said Derrick Murry, the COO of Syracuse Community Health.

The event is free and there will be prizes raffled away. A flat screen TV, plus cash prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250 are up for grabs.

The event is rain or shine. For more information you can head over to www.cnyjazzinthecity.org.