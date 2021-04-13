Syracuse community members respond to tragic death of 11-month-old, offering support to family members

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The aftermath of terrible tragedies like the death of 11-month-old Dior Harris in Sunday’s shooting near Syracuse’s Strathmore area is handled by a group of volunteers trained to help those impacted by the violence.

Reverend Daren Jaime, the pastor of the AME Zion Church in Syracuse, was called to the corner of Geddes Street and Grant Avenue after hearing the news of the shooting that led to baby Dior’s death and the injuries of two other children.

He and others volunteer during these difficult times to help those going through the unthinkable.

“We were there to make sure we console the mother and the father but also make sure they have a moment of closure with this 11-month-old who lost her life,” said Rev. Jaime.

Family, friends, and neighbors also gathered in support at a vigil Monday night. The group called for justice for baby Dior and her family. She was just weeks away from her first birthday.

Syracuse Police are still asking the community for help in their investigation. Anyone with information can call confidentially, 315-442-5222.

