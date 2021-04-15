Syracuse Cooperative Market is open in two locations and aims to invest in the community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Cooperative Market is now open in the Salt City Market as another addition to the growing downtown Syracuse.

This co-op is in a central location for those who live and work in downtown Syracuse. Many different food items can be found at the market, including local milk, cheeses, and produce.

The products and location aren’t the only positives, as the community is also benefiting from this new addition, since the money you spend there goes back into the community and the local economy.

The co-op is in the Salt City Market on South Salina Street. They do have another location in the Westcott neighborhood, but this more central location is the most convenient.

“This location really presented us with a great opportunity being adjacent to the bus hub,” said Jeremy Dechario, general manager of Syracuse Cooperative Market. “Being immediately adjacent to the neighborhoods and being close to the south and westside’s and also being able to serve the growing downtown populations.”